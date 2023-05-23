Bill Gates: AI to replace Google Search, Amazon

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft Corp, recently spoke at AI Forward 2023, an event in San Francisco. He said that the technology race to win is the development of the top AI agent that could disrupt search engines, productivity, and online shopping sites, adding, “You’ll never go to a search engine again… You’ll never go to Amazon.”

Gates emphasized that they are in the race and would be disappointed if Microsoft won’t make the cut. However, he also admitted that there is a 50% chance that the top player to emerge will be a startup.