Bidens to promote mental health with ‘Ted Lasso’ cast

According to an AP report, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the ‘Ted Lasso’ cast at the White House. The cause is to “discuss the importance of addressing your mental health to promote overall wellbeing”. Though Biden doesn’t have time to watch television like most Americans, he has seen the show and is familiar with its message of positivity, hope, kindness and empathy, according to a White House official.

The expected cast members to join include Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance.

Biden has previously called on lawmakers in both parties to expand resources to fight the “mental health crisis” in the nation as part of his “unity agenda.” His administration has surged funding to bolster the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and expand school-based mental health professionals. — The Associated Press

If you haven’t watched any of the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series yet, you can start now. The third season begin last week.

