Bhad Bhabie, 20, reveals child’s sex through Marc Jacobs campaign: See photos

Via a new campaign with Marc Jacobs, Bhad Bhabie—real name Danielle Bregoli—revealed she’s having a baby girl with her partner. The gender reveal comes after the ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ artist made the announcement last week. She’s the face of the Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Barragan.

ADVERTISEMENT







About the photo shoot, Marc Jacobs shared “About the photo shoot, Marc Jacobs shared “We thought it would be cool to try and do a gender reveal with the images so we had some fun with it. I’m really just enjoying this whole experience and grateful I have these amazing pictures to share with my daughter one day.”

Check out pictures from the sports-themed photos below.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

