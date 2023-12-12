in Culture, Fashion, News

Bhad Bhabie, 20, reveals child’s sex through Marc Jacobs campaign: See photos

Photos: Page Six

Via a new campaign with Marc Jacobs, Bhad Bhabie—real name Danielle Bregoli—revealed she’s having a baby girl with her partner. The gender reveal comes after the ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ artist made the announcement last week. She’s the face of the Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Barragan.

About the photo shoot, Marc Jacobs shared “About the photo shoot, Marc Jacobs shared “We thought it would be cool to try and do a gender reveal with the images so we had some fun with it. I’m really just enjoying this whole experience and grateful I have these amazing pictures to share with my daughter one day.”

Check out pictures from the sports-themed photos below.

