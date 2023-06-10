Berlin based producer K4LT releases ‘LCPD’: Listen

K4LT is back with his new single ‘LCPD’. The Berlin-based producer and musician makes himself at home, expressing cold emotions all through this release.

‘LCPD’ is K4LT´s first single in two years and he addresses one of the most painful breakup types: An amicable one.

Since the release of the first EP ‘Endgame’, the loss of loved ones and various other personal setbacks lead to probably the most difficult time in K4LT´s life. As a reaction, his sound has been refined into a less rock-orientated, slightly calmer, and more structured approach, while still keeping the ominous overall aesthetic.