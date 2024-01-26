Benny the Butcher talks to Apple Music about Def Jam Records debut album ‘Everybody Can’t Go’

Buffalo rapper Benny the Butcher sits down with Ebro Darden on Rap Life Radio on Apple Music 1 to talk about his Def Jam Records debut album ‘Everybody Can’t Go’, getting signed by Snoop Dogg, and why the album was pushed back from the original announce.

Benny the Butcher tells Apple Music why his new album didn’t drop on August 28 like he originally announced

I want to explain this to people. This my first go-around on a major label, and I’m just excited. I heard the label talking about August 28. And next interview, I just said that shit. They let me know like, “Nah, you can’t do that type of shit” You know what I mean? I’m like, from that point to this one, I see like, ain’t no way we was going to drop that date. We wasn’t ready. I ain’t had no videos done, I ain’t have shit done. I was just happy to announce a date…I don’t know how they do it, but I think in my case, samples wasn’t clear. You know what I’m saying? I ain’t have no video shot. I’m used to doing independent shit. We throw that out there as soon as it get done.

Benny the Butcher tells Apple Music that he was supposed to do a feature with a rapper but dropped out after the rapper didn’t like his outfit

I was going to do a feature with this artist. This artist, honestly, I see them doing their thing, but they could have never came and stepped to me and got a feature on their own. Some other people stepped to me and said, “We got the paper. We want to pay you for this, do this.” I’m like, “Okay, set it up for the next day.” And when the time came, they was calling me like, man, this person didn’t have their, I’m saying, their outfit wasn’t right, so they couldn’t do it. Man, I closed the book on that. I ain’t want to do this anyway. Your outfit wasn’t right? Because all they wanted to do was come and take pictures next to me. You know what I’m saying? And I thought we was about to get in the booth. I thought we was about to do what we do. But it’s over. I closed the door on that.

Benny the Butcher tells Apple Music the meaning behind the name of his new album ‘Everybody Can’t Go’

I realised that in my life, which is the reason I made it the album title, is just realising that I’m at a different level. To make it from here to where I’m at right now, had to lose a lot of people, had to turn my back on a lot of people. And when I say turn my back, I ain’t like forget about nobody. Nothing like that. But I had to do what’s best for me. It’s okay to be selfish. You know what I’m saying? We grown ass men. So, to take another leap, I got to do the same thing. And at this point of life, whoever don’t agree with your decisions to make life easier and more peaceful for yourself, they don’t love you. I want to be in this game for a minute. I want to be at peace with myself for a minute. I came from the bullshit. You know what I’m saying? I’m not 10 years in the game. So, I don’t ever want to go back. So, everybody can’t go. There’s some habits that I got that can’t go. Seeing that that was happening in my real life in real time, it was only right that I named the album after that.

Benny the Butcher tells Apple Music how he ended up getting signed to Def Jam by Snoop Dogg

Well, on my side, I was already kicking it with Def Jam, trying to get the contract and works. But what I didn’t know, when he came over there, he asked them like, “Yo, who y’all trying to get, who y’all ain’t been able to get?” And they said my name, I guess. You know what I’m saying? They had him call me, we met up, and we chopped it, and we kicked it. Energy was all love. You know what I’m saying? He gave me some information and some game that I needed to hear. He just kicked it with me. He was transparent with me. We exchanged phone numbers, and he sought the rest of the deal out. He made sure it happened.

Benny the Butcher tells Apple Music he plans on dropping a second album this year

Ebro Darden: This album got a lot of heat on it, man. And you kept it tight. Only 12 records.

Benny the Butcher: I wanted to put a lot on there, but some records ain’t get cleared. You know what I mean?

Ebro Darden: But now you got to double back though.

Benny the Butcher: And that’s a fact. That’s a fact.

Ebro Darden: You going to drop twice this year?

Benny the Butcher: Of course.

Ebro Darden: Because you did make a DMX reference on socials.

Benny the Butcher: Yo, y’all smart, man. You’re the second person that said that. It’s like, “Yo, is that your plan?” And that’s exactly my plan. I’m trying to drop twice this year. I’m coming back.

