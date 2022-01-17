Ben Roethlisberger potentially played the last game of his career in a loss to Kansas City 42-21

Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced his retirement, but he sure sounded like someone retiring following Sunday’s playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Ben admitted to reporters after the game that his new reality probably won’t hit him until training camp.

“I’m gonna do everything I can to be the best husband and father I can be. It’s going to be different, going to be fun,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

The Pittsburgh quarterback finished the wildcard game 29-of-44, passing for 215 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Next up is a trip to the Hall of Fame for the Steelers legend, assuming he does officially retire, will end his career with two Super Bowl rings, another Super Bowl appearance, six Pro Bowl selections and an Offensive Rookie of the Year. The 39-year-old played for the Steelers for 18 seasons.

