Get the bear claw mules you need for Q4 2024

Have you ever wanted to push your Halloween costume(s) to the next level? These mules aren’t synonymous with the spooky October holiday. But if you wanted to recreate the iconic Michael Jackson’s Thriller ensemble or an equally creepy werewolf get-up, here’s your chance. Recently, Bravest Studios—a brand known for its luxury basketball clothing—shared a first look at its new bear claw mule. According to Hypebeast, it features high-quality calf hair, metal protruding bear claws, and a branded footbed. The shoes become available for purchase tomorrow (Friday, December 29) at a retail price of $110.

Photos: Bravest Studios

