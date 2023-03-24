Stream Baby Tate and Saweetie’s official remix of TikTok viral ‘Hey, Mickey’

Photo: Courtesy of the label; Scriil Davis | Edwig Henson

Photo: Courtesy of the label; Scriil Davis | Edwig Henson

Today, new age rappers Baby Tate and Saweetie released the official remix of ‘Hey, Mickey!’, a song that samples new wave singer Toni Basil’s 1981 pop hit. The track released in 2016, is bubbling again on TikTok, boasting over 140 million streams. In this record, the Atlanta-bred artist falls smitten for a husband-material man who wears yellow Dickie’s, and the Bay Area star raps about her alma mater and it not mattering if her ass is real or not.

ADVERTISEMENT




Baby Tate is excited about the coming music video, and so are we.

“It’s so crazy how much Hey, Mickey has blown up in the past few months! I’m super proud to be able to give this song new life with a fire verse from Saweetie along with a super hot video that I can’t wait for people to see!”

Stream the record below.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

San Franciscan rapping duo RPxSB and Nomadic share new project ‘Shaggy Carpets’

Watch BIA and Timbaland’s video for masterpiece ‘I’M THAT BITCH’