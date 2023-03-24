Stream Baby Tate and Saweetie’s official remix of TikTok viral ‘Hey, Mickey’

Today, new age rappers Baby Tate and Saweetie released the official remix of ‘Hey, Mickey!’, a song that samples new wave singer Toni Basil’s 1981 pop hit. The track released in 2016, is bubbling again on TikTok, boasting over 140 million streams. In this record, the Atlanta-bred artist falls smitten for a husband-material man who wears yellow Dickie’s, and the Bay Area star raps about her alma mater and it not mattering if her ass is real or not.

Baby Tate is excited about the coming music video, and so are we.

“It’s so crazy how much Hey, Mickey has blown up in the past few months! I’m super proud to be able to give this song new life with a fire verse from Saweetie along with a super hot video that I can’t wait for people to see!”

Stream the record below.

