Coming off the back of his seven-track album ‘Last Son of a Widow’, Ayox teams up with Nigerian rapper Zlatan to deliver the visuals to ‘Walking Dead’—a tribute to MohBad. The record was produced by Karly Teros, whilst the official video was directed by Kambi Pictures.

