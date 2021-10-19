The Braves have a 2-0 series lead over the Dodgers AGAIN!

The Atlanta Braves can not afford to let up heading back to Los Angeles for game 3. The Braves were in the same position last year, with 2-0 series leads over the Dodgers until the Dodgers was able to come back and win the series 4-3. That should motivate Atlanta going into the next game as the Dodgers name All-star pitcher Walker Buehler to the mound. The Braves hasn’t had much trouble against the Dodgers finest pitchers getting key hits on Max Scherzer, Julio Urias, and Kenley Jansen going for ten hits as a team in game two.

The Braves hero in game 2, Eddie Rosario, went wild, hitting 4 for 5, coming around to score in the 8th, and hitting the game-winning RBI in the 9th against Kenley Jansen. Rosario wasn’t there last year for the Braves NLCS collapse as he was playing for the Indians. Atlanta is going to need to continue the streaking hitting to put away the Dodgers.

