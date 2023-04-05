Watch Nigeria’s beloved Asake’s shiny video for ‘2:30’

Less than an hour ago, Nigerian star Asake released the official video for his latest track, ‘2:30’. In it, a wide array of attractive ladies bask in the famous singer’s presence and bathe and sip on bubbly. In the next scene, Mr Money appears in a room with a clothing rack, wearing a blue and yellow striped suit with a matching beret. Women are there, too, and they continue to sip drinks with him. From there, he and his lady posse ride to a strip club in what appears to be a party van.

Check out the visual below to witness what a sans-TG Omori direction looks like. After the point when they’re on the way to the club, cash and ass are everywhere—gated by neon fishnets.

ADVERTISEMENT




Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Watch Ghanaian-American star Amaarae star in hot throuple drama ‘Reckless & Sweet’