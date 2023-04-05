Watch Nigeria’s beloved Asake’s shiny video for ‘2:30’

Less than an hour ago, Nigerian star Asake released the official video for his latest track, ‘2:30’. In it, a wide array of attractive ladies bask in the famous singer’s presence and bathe and sip on bubbly. In the next scene, Mr Money appears in a room with a clothing rack, wearing a blue and yellow striped suit with a matching beret. Women are there, too, and they continue to sip drinks with him. From there, he and his lady posse ride to a strip club in what appears to be a party van.

Check out the visual below to witness what a sans-TG Omori direction looks like. After the point when they’re on the way to the club, cash and ass are everywhere—gated by neon fishnets.

