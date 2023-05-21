Asakaa Boys’ European tour begins in September; promises to add America and the United Kingdom

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Ghanaian music group, Asakaa Boys, are going on tour this September. So far, seven dates across Europe are on the bill, including Düsseldorf, Modena, Paris, Antwerp, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Cyprus. In the post made a week ago to Jay Bahd’s Instagram profile with 425,000 followers, the sound pioneer shared that tour dates in North America and the United Kingdom are underway.

As we all wait for more information on dates closer to where we dwell, here’s the official music video for the smash hit ‘Sore’ by Yaw Tog and Jay Bahd’s ‘Condemn’ that dropped during the pandemic.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nigerian singer Omah Lay enlists Ozuna for ‘Soso’ remix

Cholera kills ten people in South Africa