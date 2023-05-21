Asakaa Boys’ European tour begins in September; promises to add America and the United Kingdom

Ghanaian music group, Asakaa Boys, are going on tour this September. So far, seven dates across Europe are on the bill, including Düsseldorf, Modena, Paris, Antwerp, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Cyprus. In the post made a week ago to Jay Bahd’s Instagram profile with 425,000 followers, the sound pioneer shared that tour dates in North America and the United Kingdom are underway.

As we all wait for more information on dates closer to where we dwell, here’s the official music video for the smash hit ‘Sore’ by Yaw Tog and Jay Bahd’s ‘Condemn’ that dropped during the pandemic.