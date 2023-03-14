in Culture, Music Reviews, Music Videos

British stars ArrDee and Cat Burns release ‘Home for My Heart’: Watch

Photo: Instagram

British rapper ArrDee, 20, and Cat Burns, 22, released the official visual for their new tune ‘Home for My Heart’, which to us, happens to be the kind of song to resonate with people from different walks of life in long-distance relationships and potentially win awards for its relatability. The lyrics describe a couple that doesn’t see one another enough, probably due to the distance or conflicting schedules, and when they are together, it doesn’t patch their problems.

Check out the video below to find the strength to not give up on your current relationship.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

