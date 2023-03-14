British stars ArrDee and Cat Burns release ‘Home for My Heart’: Watch

British rapper ArrDee, 20, and Cat Burns, 22, released the official visual for their new tune ‘Home for My Heart’, which to us, happens to be the kind of song to resonate with people from different walks of life in long-distance relationships and potentially win awards for its relatability. The lyrics describe a couple that doesn’t see one another enough, probably due to the distance or conflicting schedules, and when they are together, it doesn’t patch their problems.

ADVERTISEMENT







Check out the video below to find the strength to not give up on your current relationship.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email

WhatsApp

Print

Reddit

Facebook

Telegram

Skype

Pinterest

Pocket

