Arianna, George Floyd’s four-year-old great-niece, shot on New Year’s Day

According to a report made by TMZ, George Floyd’s four-year-old great-niece Arianna was “struck with a bullet in her torso” this weekend. The local Houston news outlet ABC 13 reported that she was in her bed at home when the shots were fired into the family’s house. Upon arrival at a hospital nearby, she underwent surgery and was stabilised. Mycah Hatfield from the news station tweeted that Arianna “has a punctured lung and liver and three broken ribs.”

Written by Richardine Bartee

Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor.

