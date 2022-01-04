Arianna, George Floyd’s four-year-old great-niece, shot on New Year’s Day

According to a report made by TMZ, George Floyd’s four-year-old great-niece Arianna was “struck with a bullet in her torso” this weekend. The local Houston news outlet ABC 13 reported that she was in her bed at home when the shots were fired into the family’s house. Upon arrival at a hospital nearby, she underwent surgery and was stabilised. Mycah Hatfield from the news station tweeted that Arianna “has a punctured lung and liver and three broken ribs.”
This is 4-year-old Arianna. She was front and center at the marches and rallies in her Uncle George Floyd’s case.
On Saturday around 3 a.m., her father tells me she was asleep in her bed when someone fired several shots at their apartment. Arianna was hit in her torso. pic.twitter.com/Cpo1oFwase
— Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) January 4, 2022
Arianna is recovering from getting shot in the torso New Years Day. The 4-year-old had been sleeping, when around 3am someone fired several shots into their building. Arianna is George Floyd’s niece… and is expected to be okay. The shooter hasn’t been caught. #texas #houston pic.twitter.com/hHfJDhhOrf
— Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) January 4, 2022