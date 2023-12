Signalling the potential release of a new album, Ariana Grande has shared a new post to her Instagram, stating that she will see us next year. In the carousel on the trendy photo and video app, the superstar shows her 381 million followers intimate moments of her in a recording studio. The ‘Last Christmas’ singer tagged her producer (Ilya Salmanzadeh), her record label (Republic Records), and others (who are probably part of the LP and the business).

