Watch R&B star Ari Lennox stun in her new video ‘Get Close’

Making a stunning return after the release of ‘Waste My Time’, R&B star Ari Lennox released a new music video for ‘Get Close’, a short tune about being cosy with her partner. Over the DZL and WU10 production, the Washington, DC-born singer compares her pulse to Questlove’s drums and presses her man about calling and getting congenial or existing together in harmony. Watch it below to become immersed with her captivating gaze, covered and enraveled by the breathtaking smooth cocoa brown skin she’s in.

Nearly two years ago, the ‘Shea Butter Baby’ singer faced backlash for tweeting about her life-changing trip to Ghana (West Africa). We hope she returns and continues to feel at peace whenever she is in the Motherland. As a fellow Black American with a readership and a support system in various parts of Africa, I understand where she’s coming from.

