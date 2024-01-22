Apple Music to pay 10% more royalties for Spatial Audio content

Spatial Audio increased by approximately 5,000% since its launch in 2021. According to Apple, over 90% of its subscribers have tested or streamed a song in Spacial, and the total Spatial Audio streams have at least tripled in a couple of years.

According to a report on 9to5mac.com, Apple Music plans to pay artists more in percentage for their Spatial Audio content. Each artist will earn 10% per play for records that are available in Spatial, and the payouts start this month. Also, the article states that “Apple Music users do not necessarily have to listen in Spatial Audio for the artist to be rewarded with the bonus payout.”

Are you wondering why Apple Music is doing this? The company says the 10% bonus is “both a reward for artists delivering higher quality content and as a form of compensation to recognise the additional time and effort required to mix in Dolby Atmos.”

