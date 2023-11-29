Apple Music Live partners with Brent Faiyaz for tonight’s London performance

R&B superstar Brent Faiyaz is the next artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live—the live performance series that gives the biggest stars in music a platform to connect with audiences around the world. The multi-platinum R&B iconoclast’s performance at the Eventim Apollo in London as part of his ‘F*ck The World’ European tour will debut tonight (Wednesday, November 29 at 7:00 PM PST / 10:00 PM EST) exclusively on Apple Music and Apple TV+. Fans can also stream the Apple Music Live performance anytime on-demand on both Apple Music and Apple TV+.

During the performance, Faiyaz showcases his biggest hits and fan favourites including, ‘Clouded’, ‘Jackie Brown’, ‘F*** The World (Summer In London)’, and ‘Dead Man Walking’, plus additional selections from his album ‘Wasteland’. As a special surprise, Faiyaz also performs his new single, ‘WY@’ off the recently released ‘Larger Than Life’ project. Ahead of the show, Brent said, “We had a time on the road. Thank you Apple Music for allowing me to bring the ‘F**k The World, it’s a Wasteland Tour’ experience to millions. Hope you enjoy the show.”

In the past two years, Brent Faiyaz’s Essentials has been one of the fastest-growing R&B playlists on Apple Music worldwide, with an 84% lift in streams. From November 1, 2022, through October 31, 2023, Brent Faiyaz’s music reached the Daily Top 100 in more than 50 countries worldwide, and he launched eight songs into the Global Daily Top 100. His song ‘All Mine’ finished among the Top 100 Spatial Songs of the Year.

The second season of Apple Music Live kicked off this past May with a special performance by Ed Sheeran, which was followed by Burna Boy’s historic London Stadium show from earlier this Summer and most recently Dominic Fike gave an electrifying show. Additional Apple Music Live standout performances have included Harry Styles’s One Night Only in New York performance, Billie Eilish’s Live at the O2 performance; Alicia Keys’ first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball; and riveting performances from chart-topping artists Lil Durk, Mary J Blige, Luke Combs, and Wizkid. Explore the full lineup of past performances in the Apple Music Live archive.

