Angela White reveals health complications following breast reduction surgery

Angela White (formerly known as Blac Chyna), model, entrepreneur, and socialite took to social media to express painful health concerns after her breast implant reduction surgery.

She explained that one of her breasts got encapsulated because she decided to reduce the size of her implants to 385CC.

Breast encapsulation is simply the formation of scar tissue around any kind of implant (medical or cosmetic) and is a normal part of the healing process. But in some cases, the body automatically reacts to any foreign object it detects within it and attempts to isolate said object by creating a barrier of scar tissue around it which could lead to serious health issues in the future.

