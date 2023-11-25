André 3000: A man with a penchant for talent

André 3000 dares us all to unlearn and return to our child-like states as creators, bold enough to imagine, reimagine, learn, and experiment.

This month (November 17), André 3000, a legendary contemporary artist deeply missed by a generation (or more) of die-hard Hip-Hop/Rap fans, released a new solo wordless, prose bankrupt album spanning nearly ninety minutes of uninterruptible mental freedom. It, the music, comes in great timing as some parts of the world and its inhabitants ache from what has become their reality. For some, it’s things that they can’t control (the deadly flooding in Kenya and the spread of monkeypox in Congo), and for others, it’s warfare—uniquely described as genocide by a group of people who have once suffered similar treatment by extremists, particularly, Neo-Nazism.

ADVERTISEMENT







What’s so enchanting about this boy of work is its ability to exist and coexist in the serene spaces I am currently in Rosebank, Johannesburg, South Africa. If you learned to enjoy your peace of mind or the stillness of being alone, here’s an eight-track LP you might like. Not to mention, the title of each song (seemingly odes to the culture and genre he’s most popular) gives you something to think about as you’re listening on your streaming platform of choice for the first time or through your record player.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

