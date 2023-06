14-year-old Amelie Lucille is set to release her new EP ‘Self-Titled’ on the 15th of June 2023.

In this new project, the New York Indie Folk artist is telling her story of wanting to experience this world at an earlier point in time—’when it wasn’t so impersonal’.

While we anticipate her new EP, here’s the pre-save link to ‘Self-Titled’ here.