Amber Rose (40) and Chris Rock (58) are now sparking dating rumours. The pair walked the streets of New York City the day after Christmas. As reported by Page Six, the “potential new couple” were smiling from ear to ear during their stroll and heading back to Rock’s apartment afterwards. There are no confirmations or known details about their relationship, but it is nice to dream or want to see the famous folks get together.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket