Watch Ghanaian-American star Amaarae star in hot throuple drama ‘Reckless & Sweet’

Sexual exploration at an all-time high

Last month, Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae shared the official music video for her song ‘Reckless & Sweet’. Under a luminescent blue light, the gorgeous throuple spend quality time with each other. They cannot keep their hands to themselves, literally. And even though the screen sits between us and the lovers, we can feel the strong gazing and gentle caressing. If you’ve been following Amaarae before the breakthrough of Afrobeats music, you’d know Ama Serwah Genfi—real name—has always been vocal about what she sees as gender and race issues.

ADVERTISEMENT







Watch the visual for the new Afropop jam co-starring British model Leomie Anderson and South Sudanese model (from Kenya) Monyjok Ngor Deng. It comes from her anticipated forthcoming sophomore album ‘Fountain Baby’.