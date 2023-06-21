Watch Nigerian duo Ajebo Hustlers explore London in ‘You Go Know’

Yesterday, Nigerian group Ajebo Hustlers—consisting of singer Piego and rapper Knowledge—released the visual for their new song ‘You Go Know’. If you ever wondered what would happen if your “street smarts” were not utilised, the gents inform you with their blunt storytelling. In the second scene, the fresh duo sit in a graffiti-filled environment—Knowledge—with the blond hair—sings about people not avoiding his phone calls. Watch the Sam Kirk-directed video, including footage from their United Kingdom concert.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nigeria’s Asake remains authentic on his new album ‘Work of Art’: Review

British spitter Little Simz continues to carry her weight with new track ‘Gorilla’