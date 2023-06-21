Watch Nigerian duo Ajebo Hustlers explore London in ‘You Go Know’

Yesterday, Nigerian group Ajebo Hustlers—consisting of singer Piego and rapper Knowledge—released the visual for their new song ‘You Go Know’. If you ever wondered what would happen if your “street smarts” were not utilised, the gents inform you with their blunt storytelling. In the second scene, the fresh duo sit in a graffiti-filled environment—Knowledge—with the blond hair—sings about people not avoiding his phone calls. Watch the Sam Kirk-directed video, including footage from their United Kingdom concert.

