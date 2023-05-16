Afro Nation announces inaugural Detroit festival

Today, Afro Nation announces that it will make its debut in one of the most significant cities in the history of Black music with Afro Nation Detroit 2023, which promises performances from some of the biggest names in Afrobeats and superstars in Hip-Hop, R&B, Amapiano, Dancehall, Reggae, and other African, Afro-Caribbean, and African-American musical genres.

The festival will be touching down in Detroit on August 19th and 20th, at the historic Douglass Site in Detroit, MI, for a weekend filled with additional activations and events to honor Detroit’s musical contributions to the world and highlight its connection to present day American, African, and global Black culture and music. The Douglass site is a historically significant housing project in Detroit that was the first federally funded housing project for African Americans in the United States. It was home to icons such as Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson, and other influential African Americans.