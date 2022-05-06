Africans at Microsoft presents Afri-Week 2022: Reimagining Africa!

Afri-Week is an Africans at Microsoft celebration that honours the history, traditions, progress, and culture of African countries. It’s a time to reflect on the progress Africa has made as a continent in the face of challenges, a space for rich dialogue about events and important issues, and a time to lift up and praise our community.

This year, we’re excited to host a series of events throughout the week of May 23 daily at 9 AM PST featuring His Excellency John Kofi Kufuor GCB (the Former President of Ghana and 2x ECOWAS Chairman), Lady Dentaa Amoateng (CEO GUBA, Board Member Ghana Ministry of Tourism), Yele Bademosi (CEO and Co-Founder Nestcoin), Richardine Bartee (CEO GRUNGECAKE), Juls (Record Producer, DJ and Musician) etc. Together, let’s explore the possibilities and discuss what could be.

Author GRUNGECAKE All posts written under this username are created by entertainment publicists, staff writers and authors, interns and guest contributors, and edited by Richardine Bartee.

