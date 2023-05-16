African finance company M-Kopa seals $255 million in new funding

Photo: M-Kopa

M-Kopa is a digital credit company founded in 2011. The company started its operations in Kenya and has expanded to multiple African countries like Uganda, Nigeria, and Ghana, helping over 3 million customers secure access to credit.

Photo: M-Kopa

Earlier today, the company secured $200 million in sustainability-linked debt financing from Standard Bank (SBKJ.J), while Sumitomo (8053.T) supported with $36.5 million in new equity investment. Other participants in the fundraising include U.K based investment firm LightRock.

Written by Manny King John

