African finance company M-Kopa seals $255 million in new funding

M-Kopa is a digital credit company founded in 2011. The company started its operations in Kenya and has expanded to multiple African countries like Uganda, Nigeria, and Ghana, helping over 3 million customers secure access to credit.

Earlier today, the company secured $200 million in sustainability-linked debt financing from Standard Bank (SBKJ.J), while Sumitomo (8053.T) supported with $36.5 million in new equity investment. Other participants in the fundraising include U.K based investment firm LightRock.