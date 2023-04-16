Watch Nigerian R&B artist Adanna Duru shine bright in ‘Stay In’ featuring Leven Kali

A month ago, Nigerian-American artist Adanna Duru released her uptempo jam ‘Stay In’ featuring fellow artist Leven Kali. As the title suggests, the Nigerian R&B singer-songwriter stayed her tail in. The pink and purple room match her vibe perfectly, showing off her bubbly personality and unique style. Check it out below. It wouldn’t be hard work to move your body to this.

And if you’re feeling the half.cool produced tune ‘Stay In’, check out her debut EP ‘Nappy Hour’ now. It’s six tracks to help you delve into Duru’s colourful world.

