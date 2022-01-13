8 NFL head coaches have been fired, and the post-season hasn’t even begun

The NFL coaching carousel is upon us with eight head coaches already getting the boot, and expect more heads to roll as we move towards the off-season. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars long began the process after the in-season firings of Jon Gruden and Urban Meyer.

Six NFL teams let go of their head coach after week 18 of the regular season. David Culley of the Texans, Joe Judge of the Giants, Brian Flores of the Dolphins, Mike Zimmer of the Vikings, Matt Nagy of the Bears, and Vic Fangio of the Broncos have respectfully all been fired.

Most expected the firings of Matt Nagy and Joe Judge, but many were surprised when the news of Brain Flores surfaced. The Dolphins finished the season 9-8 after being 1-7 eights weeks into the season. Flores won’t be looking for a job for long as reports of the Houston Texans maybe he’s next destination.

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings took changes a step further, also firing their GM’s, Rick Spielman and Ryan Pace.

