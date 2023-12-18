in Music, Culture, Trending

6LACK delivers otherworldly visuals for ‘Temporary’ featuring Don Toliver

Born in Baltimore and raised in Atlanta, 6LACK is an American singer-songwriter and rapper who recently released his third album ‘Since I Have A Lover’.

The album was released on March 24, 2023, through LVRN/Interscope Records and it has received a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Today, 6LACK delivers the official video for ‘Temporary’ which features Cactus Jack native Don Toliver, a Houston native singer, and songwriter with over 1B listens.

