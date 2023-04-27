Detroit rapper 42 Dugg sentenced to one-year of prison, for not reporting to jail

According to multiple reports, Detroit rapper 42 Dugg, 28, has received a sentence that could take him out of the game for a year. Based on the artist’s failure to report to jail, Judge William Ray II fined him $20,000, three years of supervised release, to stay away from illegal drugs and serve his time.

Are you wondering what happened? It stems from a firearms possession charge dating back to March 2020. With the sad news available to the public, we are sure the rapper with over 9.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 2.1 million followers on Instagram, the Collective Music Group artist’s stream count across all platforms would increase, and potentially create a demand for his appearance next year.