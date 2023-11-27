South African duo 2woBunnies announce ‘Coming 2wo America’ North American tour: See dates

Recently, masked DJ duo 2woBunnies shared the dates for their upcoming tour in the United States. The dates will find the jockies in Oakland, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Chicago, and Washington, DC. You haven’t heard any of their music yet? You’d want to check out ‘Dzepa’ featuring Marlode & Owams, ShaunMusiq, and Ftears below.

The Bunnies are Coming 2wo America 🇺🇸 !! USA , Y’all ready to party with the bunnies ? 🐰🐰🔥🔥 Which cities should we Add ? 😤 🚨 #2wobunnies #coming2woAmerica #PartyWithThebunnies pic.twitter.com/8jkJWbe2BM — 2WOBUNNIES (@2WOBUNNIES) November 22, 2023

If you’re into music from other parts of the world, namely South Africa and its infectious Amapiano sound taking over the world right now, you may want to find time to catch the twosome live in a city nearest you.

