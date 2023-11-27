in Music, News, Tours

South African duo 2woBunnies announce ‘Coming 2wo America’ North American tour: See dates

Photo: Instagram

Recently, masked DJ duo 2woBunnies shared the dates for their upcoming tour in the United States. The dates will find the jockies in Oakland, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Chicago, and Washington, DC. You haven’t heard any of their music yet? You’d want to check out ‘Dzepa’ featuring Marlode & Owams, ShaunMusiq, and Ftears below.

If you’re into music from other parts of the world, namely South Africa and its infectious Amapiano sound taking over the world right now, you may want to find time to catch the twosome live in a city nearest you.

2woBunniesComing 2wo America

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

