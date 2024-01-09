21 Savage announces new album ‘American Dream’

The star previously announced the upcoming release of his biopic of the same name.

Today on his Instagram, GRAMMY winner 21 Savage made an announcement about the coming of his new album called ‘American Dream’. We do not have an amount of track nor a track list to share, but we are excited to hear what the London-born Atlanta-bred rapper will cover or discuss on this body of music. Will he get personal? Will there be usual suspects on his album as collaborators? Only time will tell. In the meantime, watch the official trailer for his biopic featuring Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin and Donald Glover (known as Childish Gambino when he raps and sings) and set a timer/reminder like us. 21 Savage’s album will be available this week on Friday, January 12.

