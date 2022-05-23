2022 Power of Africa Virtual Conference

This June 10 and 11, Recording Academy member, Richardine Bartee, will be live at the Power of Africa 2022 Virtual Conference. The Power of Africa 2022 Virtual Conference is a two-day event with over fifty speakers focused on the themed discussion of ‘Building the New Africa.’ Richardine Bartee, representing Liberia, will be one of the honoured speakers to share her thoughts and expertise on the path to a better international impression of Africa as we know it. Considering Richardine’s endless advocacy for Afrobeats and representation of the likes of Afrobeats stars like Oxlade, it is no surprise that she was asked to be a speaker at the Power of Africa 2022 Virtual Conference.

Register for free for the conference today. Don’t miss out on a live discussion, and you may hear some major announcements!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

