Nigeria’s 1da Banton signs global deal with Sony Music Publishing

At the beginning of May, Nigerian singer-songwriter and guitarist 1da Banton signed a global publishing agreement with Sony Music Publishing. According to this entertainment site, the Port Harcourt-native is “under the same publishing roof as some of the best composers in the world, including Ed Sheeran, The Beatles, Beyoncé, Queen, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Pharrell, and others.”

Regarding the accomplishment, Adasa Cookey, CEO, Squareball Entertainment says, “We are thrilled to announce that 1da Banton has signed with Sony Music Publishing. This is a significant milestone in his career and a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. We look forward to the world hearing his music and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

